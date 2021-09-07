Texas-Arkansas rivalry “a pretty cool game” but Steve Sarkisian sees faceless opponent

Ever since Arkansas left the Southwest Conference for the SEC back in 1992, Texas has only appeared on the schedule five times. Two have been in a bowl game (both won by the Razorbacks), with another two taking place in Austin.

Saturday will mark the first time in 17 years the Longhorns make the trip to Fayetteville. Before the 2004 season, it had been since 1989.

For the older set of fans, this was the main rivalry, especially on the Arkansas end of the spectrum. Oklahoma and Texas A&M may have been bigger priorities down in Austin, but the history behind Texas-Arkansas is too large to dismiss as just another opponent from the outside.

“It’s a pretty cool game,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. “To think this will be the 79th time these two schools have met, it’s pretty special.”

Arkansas’ program dates back to 1894 where the then-called Industrial Cardinals faced off against Fort Smith High School. In late November, their first intercollegiate game took place against Texas in Austin.

The 54-0 scoreline set the tone for how the rivalry would shape over the next century. Texas won 14 straight between 1894 and 1932. Arkansas’ first series win came the following year and went on to take five of the next six.

Overall, the Longhorns lead the series 56-22 and have never gone on a longer losing streak than four games.

When Darrell Royal and Frank Broyles were in the charge of the two programs, the rivalry was at its peak. Between the two coaches, three national championships were won in the 1960s. Texas’ 1969 win in “The Game of the Century” directly led to the school’s second title.

It may be a dated feud but disdain for one another does not go away because of 30 years of separation. Sarkisian says something an old-school rivalry like Texas-Arkansas is why the sport is loved across the country.

“I am very aware of the rivalry, Sarkisian said. “I love the pomp and pageantry, the history and tradition of college football, that’s what makes our game so unique and so special.”

Internally, hyping Arkansas up more than anybody else on the schedule does not interest Sarkisian. The preparation and mindset from the players and coaches must be the same as last week.

Saturday may mean a lot to both Texas and Arkansas fans but the Longhorns are going to try their hardest to make it just another game.

“I appreciate the rivalry and love all that it entails but on the flip side of that, from our preparation standpoint, we just go right in. Quite frankly, every opponent is a faceless opponent.”

That opponent is one looking for a signature win to propel themselves to a new level. Second-year head coach Sam Pittman has brought excitement back to Fayetteville after a few seasons of being the SEC West’s doormat.

A Week 1 win over Rice has set the tone for how the Razorbacks are going to play this season. Being an offensive lineman coach at heart, Pittman’s program will be anything but a doormat.

“We have a great deal of respect for Arkansas,” said Sarkisian. “I think Coach Pittman has done a fantastic job since getting there of changing the culture. This football team plays hard, they play physical, they’re tough.”

Sarkisian got to see how difficult of an opponent Arkansas can be last season with Alabama. The Razorbacks held him to 98 yards fewer than the season average. Najee Harris only ran for 46 yards and no Crimson Tide receivers had 100 receiving yards. Nobody else was able to accomplish the same.

At the same time, even a ‘bad’ offensive day ended up with 52 points on the scoreboard. Arkansas turned the ball over four times and DeVonta Smith returned a punt for a touchdown for 21 easy points.

However, Texas will be facing a few more external factors.

When Alabama rolled into Fayetteville last season, kickoff was at 11 a.m. at the end of finals week with 16,500 in attendance. In reality, it was just a bridge between the SEC championship next week for the Crimson Tide.

For Saturday, Arkansas announced Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is sold out for the first time since 2017. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on ABC and a redshirt freshman quarterback is walking into his first career road start.

Faceless is how Sarkisian’s squad should approach the game for their own benefit. Otherwise, quite a daunting task is staring them in the face.