Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. has already impressed, but just wait till 2024, his teammates say

NEW ORLEANS — When it comes to utilizing star freshman linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., the Texas defensive coaches aren’t playing games.

OK, well, maybe there is a game that comes to mind for Jeff Choate, the Longhorns’ linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator who will take over the Nevada program after the College Football Playoff.

“If you're a really good football player on the defensive side of the ball, you should be considered a chess piece,” Choate said. “You’re not in a box as a linebacker or safety or a corner. The more you can do, the more value you have, and Anthony is definitely a chess piece. He can affect the game in a variety of ways.”

Listed as a linebacker, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Hill has popped up everywhere while becoming a full-time player. He can fit the gaps as an inside 'backer, slide to an outside spot with coverage duties in the flat, or thrive on the edge, where he uses his blend of pure speed and explosive power to terrorize opposing offensive tackles. The five-star recruit from Denton ranks second on the team with 63 tackles, second with five sacks and fifth in tackles for losses with 7½.

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. tackles Iowa State running back Carson Hansen during their Nov. 8 game in Ames. Hill, who signed as a five-star freshman, has established himself as one of the team's top defensive players. But just wait till 2024 when he's expected to take on even bigger responsibilities.

More: Texas' T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy have been among Longhorns' all-time best | Golden

Better yet for the Longhorns, Hill says he’s getting better.

“I've always been able to make the big plays,” he said. “Now, it's more about just being more consistent and trying to make the little plays, working on my footwork, my eyes, my hands. I feel like getting that consistency has been the biggest growth for me from high school to college.”

More: Texas Longhorns speak to press during Sugar Bowl Media Day

Five-star skills, but an underdog attitude

Jaylan Ford, the Longhorns’ leading tackler and senior linebacker who’s earned multiple all-Big 12 accolades, says Hill came to Texas with the right mental approach — even with the burden of expectations that often accompany the highest-rated recruits.

“You know, he was one of those five-star guys and that can be difficult,” said Ford, himself a three-star prospect from Frisco who didn’t start until his junior year. “But (Hill) didn’t come in expecting anything. He came in with a chip on his shoulder and worked hard.”

That stood out to the other veteran players, even if Hill’s youthful exuberance did raise some eyebrows during spring and summer workouts.

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. speaks to media at the Superdome on Saturday in New Orleans. Hill headlines an impressive freshman class for the Longhorns, who will face Washington in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Monday.

“I was, like, ‘Yeah, who is this guy?’” said Hayden Conner, a junior guard and one of the team’s veterans. “This dude's jumping around all excited and stuff. And I'm like, well, he's going to find out soon. Sure enough, we all found out that he's legit. He's deceptively strong and, obviously, he's fast as crap. He gives us great looks in practice. He's a great energy guy, and that translates to the game.”

Sophomore Ethan Burke, a starting defensive end, agreed.

“He definitely does not lack confidence, but that's not a bad thing at all,” Burke said. “The main thing that stands out for me is his passion for the game. I think he's really dedicated to his craft, and he wants to be the very best. With how much he enjoys the game and studies the game, there's no doubt he'll be pretty successful.”

More: Bohls: No offense — well, lots — but Ja'Tavion Sanders wanted no part of playing defense

Freshmen ready 'to continue domination'

That description could apply to much of the freshman class on the defensive side of the ball. Hill has already established himself as a starter and will play an even larger role next season for a unit that loses Ford and, possibly, fellow seniors Jett Bush and David Gbenda. Freshman cornerback Malik Muhammad (28 tackles, 4 passes defended, 1 interception) improved as the season wore on and will likely start against Washington in Monday’s CFP semifinal, and classmate Derek Williams Jr. (39 tackles, two passes defended) is a key member of the rotation at safety and also a likely starter in 2024.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau tries to collect a loose ball against Texas Tech on Nov. 24. Lefau is part of an impressive freshman class, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Choate and his fellow defensive coaches also rave about linebacker Liona Lefau, Hill’s roommate who is already a special-teams standout and could push for a starting spot next season.

“Those two are like yin and yang,” Choate said, referring to Hill and Lefau. “Anthony has all that youthful energy, and Liona is a very calm, quiet guy until he gets on the football field.”

Lefau, a soft-spoken Hawaii native, says the connection he shares with Hill extends to the rest of his class, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“We’ve got a good bond, and everyone's close,” Lefau said. “Everyone likes to work together. Us coming in as freshmen, we didn't really know the older people that well, but we all came together. Now, our team, there's not really young players or older players. We're all playing as one big family, basically.”

The responsibility will soon fall on Hill, Lefau, Muhammad, Williams and their class to carry on the family vibe, whether Texas’ season ends on Monday or in the national title game in Houston on Jan. 8.

“I feel like we're leaders in our own right,” Hill said. “Next year, this is going to be our team, especially since some of the younger guys have been coming in and making plays. And there's going to be younger guys looking up to us, like we were to Jaylan Ford and the older guys.

“So I feel like we’ve got to go out there, work hard and just set a good example so we can continue our domination.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Anthony Hill Jr. head of freshman class for talented Texas football