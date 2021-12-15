Texas among top two schools for five-star OL Devon Campbell

Although Texas won’t learn their fate with five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell during the early signing period, the Arlington native did announce his top two schools on Wednesday.

Campbell will be deciding between Oklahoma and Texas when he announces his commitment on Feb. 3. He has been a priority target for the Longhorns for quite some time now, and would become their highest rated player in the 2022 recruiting class if he chooses to come to Austin.

He is rated the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country for the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

Earlier this week, it seemed as if Campbell would announce his decision during the early signing period. Several 247Sports crystal balls were entered in favor of the Longhorns to land him, but it’s unknown what caused the delay.

It will be a battle until the very end between the two Big 12 schools, but Texas has to like where they stand.

