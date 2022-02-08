Texas among top schools for four-star 2023 DB Braxton Myers

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Texas appears to be in good standing with one of the top defensive back prospects for the 2023 cycle.

Four-star safety Braxton Myers revealed the top 12 schools left in his recruitment on Monday. Texas made the cut alongside USC, Ole Miss, TCU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Clemson, Florida State and LSU.

The Coppell High product recorded 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions and one forced fumble as a junior in 2021. It earned him a Texas 6-6A unanimous first-team all-district selection at cornerback. Myers’ freshman and sophomore seasons were played at John Paul II in Plano.

His father, Michael Myers, is a former Alabama and NFL defensive tackle.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

106

6

21

Rivals

4

134

19

23

On3 Consensus

4

107

9

18

247 Composite

4

99

6

17

Vitals

Hometown

Coppell, TX

Projected Position

S

Height

6-1

Weight

185

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 22, 2021

Primary Offers

  • Clemson

  • Arkansas

  • Auburn

  • Texas

  • Florida State

  • Cincinnati

  • LSU

  • Michigan

  • Notre Dame

  • Oklahoma

  • Ole Miss

  • Oklahoma State

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

Film

Twitter

