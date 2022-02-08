Texas among top schools for four-star 2023 DB Braxton Myers
Texas appears to be in good standing with one of the top defensive back prospects for the 2023 cycle.
Four-star safety Braxton Myers revealed the top 12 schools left in his recruitment on Monday. Texas made the cut alongside USC, Ole Miss, TCU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Clemson, Florida State and LSU.
The Coppell High product recorded 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions and one forced fumble as a junior in 2021. It earned him a Texas 6-6A unanimous first-team all-district selection at cornerback. Myers’ freshman and sophomore seasons were played at John Paul II in Plano.
His father, Michael Myers, is a former Alabama and NFL defensive tackle.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
106
6
21
Rivals
4
134
19
23
On3 Consensus
4
107
9
18
247 Composite
4
99
6
17
Vitals
Hometown
Coppell, TX
Projected Position
S
Height
6-1
Weight
185
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 22, 2021
Primary Offers
Clemson
Arkansas
Auburn
Texas
Florida State
Cincinnati
LSU
Michigan
Notre Dame
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
Oklahoma State
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions at this time.
Film
Top 12‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/DtIoGlfdQC
— Braxton Myers (@BraxtonMyers23) February 7, 2022