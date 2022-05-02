Texas among top schools for four-star WR Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame trending as the favorite

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are putting an emphasis on not letting the top in-state talent leave the state.

Far too often under Tom Herman we saw highly rated recruits in Texas’ own backyard leave the state and excel at other Power Five programs. Texas A&M and Texas have both made great strides over the last year to assure this doesn’t continue as often.

The Longhorns currently find themselves in an interesting position with four-star wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. The local Westlake High School product released his top four schools over the weekend, and Texas made the cut alongside Notre Dame, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

Shout out to @Hayesfawcett3 for the edit final 4️⃣ one last decision pic.twitter.com/6fD6t7Ftws — Jaden Greathouse (@jadengreat1) May 1, 2022

While Greathouse is certainly viewed as a talented in-state prospect, it doesn’t appear to be a do-or-die situation for Texas. The Longhorns are also in good standing with several other highly rated in-state receivers in the 2023 class such as Johntay Cook, along with a solid group of pass catchers already on campus.

According to 247Sports’ updated crystal ball predictions, Notre Dame is trending as the favorite to land Greathouse. However, On3 still has the Longhorns as the overwhelming favorite with a 74.4% chance of landing him.

In 2021, Greathouse earned Texas District 26-6A Co-Offensive MVP honors as a junior. He led Westlake to a 16-0 record and state championship, recording 66 receptions for 1,274 yards and 20 touchdowns.

