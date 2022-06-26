Texas among top schools for four-star OT Zalance Heard

The Longhorns are red hot on the recruiting trail right now.

After landing five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas immediately emerged as the favorite for many of the nation’s top prospects in the 2023 class.

Amidst all the craziness of recruiting predictions being entered in the Longhorns favor, Texas has also been included in a few different top schools list. The latest coming by way of four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard.

Heard announced the top eight schools left in his recruitment on Saturday. Texas made the cut alongside Nebraska, LSU, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma State, Houston and Auburn.

The Louisiana native is rated the No. 9 offensive tackle in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 6 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports composite.

Nebraska has been the only school to receive an official visit from Heard up to this point.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.