Texas among top schools for 6-foot-7 offensive lineman Connor Stroh

Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood is hoping to stay hot on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class.

After bringing in one of the top offensive line classes in the country for the 2022 cycle, Flood is in good standing with many of the top offensive lineman for 2023.

On Friday, one of the Longhorns top offensive tackle prospects released the top five schools left in his recruitment. Three-star Connor Stroh included Texas, Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Arkansas among his preferred destinations.

The 6-foot-7, 345-pound offensive tackle has an official visit scheduled with Texas for June 24.

According to 247Sports, Stroh is rated the No. 28 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 64 overall prospect in Texas. The Frisco native also throws the shot put for Wakeland High School, where he recorded a 33-2 shot put and 110-9 discus as a freshman.

