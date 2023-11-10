Texas among top schools for 2025 four-star RB Deandre Desinor

Texas is in the mix for another highly touted running back.

The Longhorns could make a legitimate argument as RBU if you look at past performance at the position. Now, Texas is in position to land one of the top running backs in the 2025 class.

Four-star running back Deandre Desinor announced the top 10 schools left in his recruitment on Friday. Texas made the cut alongside Florida State, Penn State, Oregon, UNC, Miami, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and Louisville.

Desinor is rated the No. 2 running back in the country for the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 11 overall recruit in Florida, according to 247Sports.

NEWS: Four-Star RB Deandre Desinor is down to 🔟 Schools! The 5’10 180 RB from Delray Beach, FL is ranked as a Top 50 Recruit in the ‘25 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/ztwnIRJTU2 pic.twitter.com/6fVnl554fG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 10, 2023

