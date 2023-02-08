Texas among top schools for 2024 four-star WR Aeryn Hampton

Texas is in the mix for one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton announced the top seven schools left in his recruitment on Wednesday. The Daingerfield native is rated the No. 11 wide receiver in the country for the 2024 class and the No. 7 overall prospect in Texas, according to the On3 Consensus.

Texas was among his top seven schools and will have to battle Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon, Michigan and Nebraska to land his commitment.

In 2022, Hampton hauled in 55 receptions for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns. On the defensive side, he recorded 74 tackles, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and nine interceptions.

