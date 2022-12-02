Texas among top schools for 2024 four-star LB Payton Pierce
Texas is currently finalizing their 2023 recruiting class and have their sights set on compiling another impressive haul for the 2024 cycle.
The Longhorns have two current commits in their 2024 class, four-star cornerback Jaden Allen and four-star athlete Hunter Moddon. However, they’re in the mix for several of the top prospects in the country.
Four-star linebacker Payton Pierce announced the top 10 schools left in his recruitment on Friday. Pierce is rated the No. 15 linebacker in the country for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 23 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports composite.
In 2021, Pierce recorded 131 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, six sacks and five forced fumbles for Lovejoy High School. He was named Texas District 7-5A-II Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore after transferring from Allen High School.
Here’s a look at the top 10 schools Pierce will focus on moving forward.
Baylor
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan
Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
Oklahoma
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Notre Dame
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
TCU
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Texas
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports