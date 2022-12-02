Texas among top schools for 2024 four-star LB Payton Pierce

Texas is currently finalizing their 2023 recruiting class and have their sights set on compiling another impressive haul for the 2024 cycle.

The Longhorns have two current commits in their 2024 class, four-star cornerback Jaden Allen and four-star athlete Hunter Moddon. However, they’re in the mix for several of the top prospects in the country.

Four-star linebacker Payton Pierce announced the top 10 schools left in his recruitment on Friday. Pierce is rated the No. 15 linebacker in the country for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 23 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

In 2021, Pierce recorded 131 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, six sacks and five forced fumbles for Lovejoy High School. He was named Texas District 7-5A-II Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore after transferring from Allen High School.

Here’s a look at the top 10 schools Pierce will focus on moving forward.

Baylor

Michigan

Oklahoma

Notre Dame

Arkansas

Oklahoma State

Texas A&M

TCU

Tennessee

Texas

