Texas among top schools for 2024 four-star DL Nigel Smith

Although Texas only has three commitments in its 2024 recruiting class at this time, they’re still in the running for a handful of the top prospects in the country.

Four-star defensive lineman Nigel Smith is the latest blue-chip recruit to include Texas in his top schools. Smith released the final eight schools left in his recruitment on Monday. The Longhorns made the cut alongside Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, Rutgers and Arkansas.

Smith is rated the No. 10 defensive lineman in the country for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports. As a junior in 2022, he was named the Texas District 7-5A-II Defensive Lineman of the Year. Smith recorded 103 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Nigel Smith is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 6’5 260 DL from Melissa, TX is ranked as a Top 90 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/XTYStgkRJs pic.twitter.com/7Gn9zG8GAD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 8, 2023

