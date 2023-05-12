Texas among top schools for 2024 four-star CB Selman Bridges

One of the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 recruiting class narrowed his recruitment down to nine schools this week.

Four-star cornerback Selman Bridges listed Texas, USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oregon, Arkansas, LSU, Texas Tech and TCU as the schools he will be focusing on moving forward.

The Lake Belton (Temple, TX) product is rated the No. 5 cornerback in the country and the No. 10 overall prospect in Texas for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite.

Bridges concluded his junior season with 42 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions. He is a multi-sport athlete that also excels in track and field and basketball.

4-star CB Selman Bridges (@iamtherea1one) has narrowed his list of top schools down to nine⭐️ More from @Hayesfawcett3: https://t.co/Bck67KHNta pic.twitter.com/XiLpsc2CZR — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire