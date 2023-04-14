Texas among top five schools for four-star WR Parker Livingstone

Four-star wide receiver Parker Livingstone has narrowed down his recruitment to five schools.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound playmaker is rated the No. 40 wide receiver in the country for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 48 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Along with Texas, LSU, Arkansas, South Carolina and Texas A&M made his top schools.

Livingstone hauled in 52 receptions for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns for Lovejoy High School in 2022. He also competes in track and field, where he ran the 200-meter in 21.69 as a sophomore.

Over the last few months, Livingstone has received a variety of Power Five offers from Auburn, Miami, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M and Cincinnati. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, the Longhorns appear to be the heavy leader in his recruitment.

