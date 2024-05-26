Texas among tier 2 rankings for EA Sports ‘College Football 25’

The excitement for the upcoming College Football 25 release is continuing to build with more and more information being released about the game. A recent report indicated that the Texas Longhorns were among the tier 2 teams and would earn $59,925.09.

The Longhorns are joined by the USC Trojans, Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators, and Washington Huskies among others who checked in with tier 2 rankings. Only 13 schools earned tier 1 status that earned $99,875.16. Those schools include the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, and LSU Tigers.

Check out the full tier breakdown provided by Brett McMurphy. The rankings were based on final AP rankings for the last decade and provided by cllct Media.

Big 12 Tier Ranking

Oklahoma Sooners (Tier 1)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (Tier 1)

Cincinnati Bearcats (Tier 2)

TCU Horned Frogs (Tier 2)

Baylor Bears (Tier 2)

UCF Knights (Tier 2)

Kansas State Wildcats (Tier 2)

West Virginia Mountaineers (Tier 2)

Houston Cougars (Tier 2)

BYU Cougars (Tier 2)

Kansas Jayhawks (Tier 3)

Iowa State Cyclones (Tier 3)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (Tier 4)

SEC Tier Ranking

College Football 25 is set to be released on Jul. 19. You can preorder the game through the Playstation and Microsoft stores or wherever you buy your video games.

