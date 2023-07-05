Texas among the finalists for four-star WR Jelani Watkins
While many people were off celebrating on Tuesday, the Longhorns continued to make strides on the recruiting trail.
Aside from landing a commitment from 2024 tight end Jordan Washington Texas was also named as one of the four finalists for four-star wide receiver Jelani Watkins.
Joining Texas in Watkins’ top four schools are LSU, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. As it stands right now, LSU is viewed as the favorite as there is a 247Sports crystal ball prediction in their favor from Steve Wiltfong.
where’s home ??? https://t.co/RNskBH6Poz
— Jelani watkins (@laaared1) July 4, 2023
According to 247Sports, Watkins ranks as the No. 22 wide receiver in the country for the 2024 recruiting class.
While there hasn’t been a commitment date set yet, it’s safe to say that the Longhorns may be a tad behind here for the Houston native.