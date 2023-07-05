Texas among the finalists for four-star WR Jelani Watkins

While many people were off celebrating on Tuesday, the Longhorns continued to make strides on the recruiting trail.

Aside from landing a commitment from 2024 tight end Jordan Washington Texas was also named as one of the four finalists for four-star wide receiver Jelani Watkins.

Joining Texas in Watkins’ top four schools are LSU, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. As it stands right now, LSU is viewed as the favorite as there is a 247Sports crystal ball prediction in their favor from Steve Wiltfong.

According to 247Sports, Watkins ranks as the No. 22 wide receiver in the country for the 2024 recruiting class.

While there hasn’t been a commitment date set yet, it’s safe to say that the Longhorns may be a tad behind here for the Houston native.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire