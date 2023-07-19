Texas among the finalists for 2024 five-star LB Justin Williams

The Longhorns are big-game hunting on the recruiting trail, and will be going head-to-head with some of the other premier programs in the country for the services of five-star linebacker Justin Williams.

Williams is rated the No. 1 linebacker in the country for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.

The Conroe, Texas native and product of Oak Ridge recently announced his commitment date of July 24 and the finalists left in his recruitment. Williams narrowed his list down to four programs after accumulating over 30 offers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Joining Texas in his list of finalists are Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon. In an interview with On3, he gave a brief breakdown of what stood out about each program. For Texas, he mentioned Steve Sarkisian and what the school offers as a whole.

“Just think coach Sark is a cool person. Texas has always been a great school with football and education.”

The Longhorns appear to be behind the eight ball in this recruitment however, as according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Georgia is the favorite. Texas currently holds the No. 21 class in the country headlined by four-star running back Jerrick Gibson.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire