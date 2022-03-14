Texas among ESPN’s five teams to improve 2022 College Football Playoff chances through recruiting

How will the 2022 recruiting cycle affect the College Football Playoff this upcoming season?

Tom Luginbill of ESPN recently selected five programs across the country that helped their College Football Playoff chances most through recruiting this past cycle. Transfer players were not a factor in this particular exercise, the attention was focused on first-year players providing an immediate impact.

Texas was one of the five teams selected, as Steve Sarkisian’s first full recruiting class with the Longhorns concluded as the No. 5 group in the country. Here’s what Luginbill had to say about the impressive haul:

We know, we know. How can we put Texas on this list? Well, given the current state of the Big 12 and changeover at Oklahoma, this Longhorn class, despite the on-field performance last fall, ended up being very strong, and the conference is wide open. The quarterback position is settled (we think), but let’s focus on where Texas gained the most ground: the offensive line and defensive front. Three top-10 offensive linemen, including No. 1 guard Devon Campbell, and four top-20 defensive linemen, featuring No. 11 DE Justice Finkley, should drastically improve this team on which skill is already abundant, but trench play needed to be upgraded. The secondary, the third premium position addressed in this class, features No. 4 safety Bryan Allen Jr. and No. 16 CB Terrance Brooks. Much like Texas A&M, the Longhorns need to prove they belong and that their recruiting prowess isn’t just a paper champion.

Sarkisian’s team certainly has a lot to prove throughout the 2022 college football season, but there’s no doubt that the recent recruiting success has the program trending upwards.

List