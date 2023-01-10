Texas among ESPN’s 2023 way-too-early top 25 poll

2
Cj Mumme
·1 min read

The college football season just came to a close with Georgia demolishing TCU to cap off back-to-back championships.

While the year just ended, looking ahead to what is next is always exciting. ESPN released its way-to-early top 25 poll for the 2023 season.

The Longhorns check in at No. 16 on the list, along with three other Big 12 programs.

  1. Georgia (15-0)

  2. Ohio State (11-2)

  3. Michigan (13-1)

  4. Florida State (10-3)

  5. Alabama (11-2)

  6. Penn State (11-2)

  7. USC (11-3)

  8. LSU (10-4)

  9. Oregon (10-3)

  10. Tennessee (11-2)

  11. Washington (11-2)

  12. TCU (13-2)

  13. Utah (10-4)

  14. Notre Dame (9-4)

  15. Clemson (11-3)

  16. Texas (8-5)

  17. Oregon State (10-3)

  18. Kansas State (10-4)

  19. Tulane (12-2)

  20. Ole Miss (8-5)

  21. North Carolina (9-5)

  22. UTSA (11-3)

  23. Texas Tech (8-5)

  24. James Madison (8-3)

  25. Iowa (8-5)

It is easy to see why Texas is ranked entering 2023. The Longhorns took a considerable leap in year two under Steve Sarkisian this season. Texas returns a bulk of its roster, including 10 out of 11 starters on offense and quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories