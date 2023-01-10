Texas among ESPN’s 2023 way-too-early top 25 poll
The college football season just came to a close with Georgia demolishing TCU to cap off back-to-back championships.
While the year just ended, looking ahead to what is next is always exciting. ESPN released its way-to-early top 25 poll for the 2023 season.
The Longhorns check in at No. 16 on the list, along with three other Big 12 programs.
Georgia (15-0)
Ohio State (11-2)
Michigan (13-1)
Florida State (10-3)
Alabama (11-2)
Penn State (11-2)
USC (11-3)
LSU (10-4)
Oregon (10-3)
Tennessee (11-2)
Washington (11-2)
TCU (13-2)
Utah (10-4)
Notre Dame (9-4)
Clemson (11-3)
Texas (8-5)
Oregon State (10-3)
Kansas State (10-4)
Tulane (12-2)
Ole Miss (8-5)
North Carolina (9-5)
UTSA (11-3)
Texas Tech (8-5)
James Madison (8-3)
Iowa (8-5)
It is easy to see why Texas is ranked entering 2023. The Longhorns took a considerable leap in year two under Steve Sarkisian this season. Texas returns a bulk of its roster, including 10 out of 11 starters on offense and quarterback Quinn Ewers.
