Texas among CBS Sports’ five best running back rooms in 2022

The talent and depth at running back is no doubt the strength of Texas’ roster this season.

Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson, Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue make up one of the top running back rooms in the country.

Robinson is widely known as a Heisman contender and the No. 1 running back for the 2023 NFL draft, but there’s very minimal drop off with the unique playmakers sitting behind him.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee recently ranked the top running back rooms in college football ahead of the 2022 season, and the Longhorns landed at No. 1 overall.

Texas won’t be “back” until it truly contends for a College Football Playoff berth, but there’s no doubt that its backfield will be terrifying this fall. No. 1 back Bijan Robinson is tied for the best Heisman Trophy odds among running backs (+3000), according to Caesars Sportsbook, and is fresh off a 2021 season in which he rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games. Veterans Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson — the Longhorns’ second- and third-leading rushers from last year, respectively — also return and provide incredible versatility for second-year coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas will likely be breaking in Quinn Ewers at quarterback this year, and his ceiling is high enough to bring Texas back into the national spotlight. He’ll have a great running back corps to fall back on, which puts Texas in a great spot to become relevant in the Big 12 once again ahead of its impending move to the SEC.

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian will certainly need to rely on their stable of talented running backs this season with an inexperienced quarterback under center along with average offensive line play.

Here are Sallee’s top five running back rooms in the country ahead of the 2022 college football season.

