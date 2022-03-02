Texas among the best NCAA basketball mascots ranked by fans

A recent survey of nearly 1,500 college basketball fans revealed the best mascots in the sport.

The audience was asked to rate the 70 mascots from the schools whose men’s basketball programs have made the most NCAA tournament appearances. Since Indiana, UNLV, Illinois and Michigan don’t have official mascots, they were excluded from the list.

Texas’ ‘Hook ‘Em’ was rated the top mascot in the Big 12 and landed among the top 10 overall. Oregon’s ‘The Duck’ owns the No. 1 spot overall, and one other Big 12 program landed within the top 10.

The survey also rated the worst mascots in college basketball, and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State and Kansas State were mentioned towards the tail end of the rankings.

College basketball fans were also asked which mascot they would invite to a child’s birthday party. Oregon, Alabama, Houston, Xavier and Butler’s mascots were chosen.

Here’s a look at the top college basketball mascots as voted by the fans from time2play’s survey.

Kansas: Big Jay

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville: Louie

Alton Strupp/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

UConn: Jonathan the Husky

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Florida: Albert Gator

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

UCLA: Joe Bruin

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Texas: Hook 'Em

AP Photo/Michael Thomas

North Carolina: Ramses

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Georgetown: Jack the Bulldog

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State: Sparty

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon: The Duck

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

1

1

1

1