Texas among the best NCAA basketball mascots ranked by fans
A recent survey of nearly 1,500 college basketball fans revealed the best mascots in the sport.
The audience was asked to rate the 70 mascots from the schools whose men’s basketball programs have made the most NCAA tournament appearances. Since Indiana, UNLV, Illinois and Michigan don’t have official mascots, they were excluded from the list.
Texas’ ‘Hook ‘Em’ was rated the top mascot in the Big 12 and landed among the top 10 overall. Oregon’s ‘The Duck’ owns the No. 1 spot overall, and one other Big 12 program landed within the top 10.
The survey also rated the worst mascots in college basketball, and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State and Kansas State were mentioned towards the tail end of the rankings.
College basketball fans were also asked which mascot they would invite to a child’s birthday party. Oregon, Alabama, Houston, Xavier and Butler’s mascots were chosen.
Here’s a look at the top college basketball mascots as voted by the fans from time2play’s survey.
Kansas: Big Jay
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Louisville: Louie
Alton Strupp/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
UConn: Jonathan the Husky
AP Photo/Jessica Hill
Florida: Albert Gator
Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
UCLA: Joe Bruin
AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo
Texas: Hook 'Em
AP Photo/Michael Thomas
North Carolina: Ramses
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Georgetown: Jack the Bulldog
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State: Sparty
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon: The Duck
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
