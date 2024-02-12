Texas among 247Sports’ 10 teams with national championship potential in 2024

It’s no secret that Texas has one of the most talented rosters in college football heading into the 2024 season.

The Longhorns return starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, the majority of starters along the offensive line, and a deep running back room. On the defensive side, Texas returns both starting edge rushers, star linebacker Anthony Hill, and several experienced playmakers in the secondary.

Several newcomers such as transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond and true freshman edge Colin Simmons are expected to make an immediate impact in 2024 as well.

According to Grant Hughes of 247Sports, Texas is one of 10 teams with national championship potential this season. The usual suspects of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan made the cut, along with up and comers Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, LSU and Florida State.

Fourth-year Steve Sarkisian mentioned over the last week that he is ‘borderline obsessed’ with winning a national championship and got a taste of how close the team was to accomplishing that goal last season.

Texas will look to make its second consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff this season.

The 10 teams with national championship potential, via @GrantHughesNC 🏈 Which team(s) got left off? MORE: https://t.co/ZGg44Bv5Gj pic.twitter.com/4nPozgkPax — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 12, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire