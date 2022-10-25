Texas A&M suspends 3 freshmen indefinitely after postgame locker room incident, per report

Denver Harris has been a significant part of the Texas A&M defense this season. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It is not getting better for Texas A&M.

Amid a three-game losing streak that has many questioning the viability of head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies have indefinitely suspended three members of its nationally top-ranked 2022 recruiting class, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Five-star defensive back Denver Harris, four-star wide receiver receiver Chris Marshall and four-star offensive lineman PJ Williams were reportedly sidelined over a postgame locker room incident last week after Texas A&M's 30-24 loss to South Carolina.

Harris, Rivals' No. 21 overall player in the Class of 2022, is a significant loss for the Aggies, having been named to The Athletic's freshman All-American team last week. Marshall has also seen playing time, logging 108 receiving yards and 11 catches, while Williams is part of the team's offensive line depth.

This is the second time multiple members of that top-ranked recruiting class, which entered the program with some scrutiny, have been suspended. Five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart and four-star defensive back Deyon Bouie, as well as Harris and Marshall, were each suspended for a game against Miami in September for a curfew violation.

The program's record now sits at 3-4, and 1-3 in SEC play. Not exactly what Aggies fans were hoping for in a season in which their team began ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll. Their next chance to turn things around will come in a home game against No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday.