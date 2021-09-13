Texas A&M QB Haynes King has 'crack' in lower leg, underwent surgery

Texas A&M is going to be without quarterback Haynes King for several weeks.

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters Monday that King has a “crack in his lower leg” and underwent surgery to repair the issue. Fisher wouldn’t provide a timeline as to how long King will be sidelined, but On3 Sports is reporting that the first-year starter is expected to be out “until at least mid-October” with a fractured ankle.

“He’s got a crack in his lower leg that they fixed and operated on. It went clean as a whistle, really good. It was as good as it could humanly be as far as the prognosis of things,” Fisher said. “Timeline, I’m not a doctor and I’m not going to say. When you heal, you heal. When you’re healed, you’re healed. We would never play him before that.”

King was injured in the first half of A&M’s 10-7 victory over Colorado on Saturday. After leaving the game, he came back onto the sideline using crutches and wearing a boot on the injured leg.

King, a redshirt freshman, won the starting job out of camp, beating sophomore Zach Calzada. In the 41-10 win over Kent State to open the season, King went 21-of-33 for 292 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, center, is helped off the field after being injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

With King out, Zach Calzada becomes Texas A&M's starter

With King sidelined, Calzada struggled at times but did lead two strong drives late in the game. Calzada fumbled just before the goal line as he reached for a touchdown when the Aggies trailed 7-3. On the next drive, he threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Isaiah Spiller with 2:41 to play.

Calzada finished the game 18-of-38 for 207 yards. He also rushed for 29 yards.

“We’ve still got a great quarterback in Zach Calzada. I feel very comfortable with him doing things, especially after watching him and the character he grew up with in that football game,” Fisher said. “To come back and make the plays he had to make at the end of that game for us to have a chance to win, we’re very proud of him.”

Texas A&M, now 2-0 on the year and ranked No. 7 in the country, returns to action against New Mexico on Saturday. From there, the Aggies will open SEC play against No. 20 Arkansas on Sept. 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington before hosting Mississippi State on Oct. 2 and No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 9.