Texas A&M moves to No. 4 behind Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson in final AP top 25 of 2020 season

Texas A&M can say that it finished the season at No. 4.

The Aggies moved up into the top four in the final AP top 25 of the season released late Monday night. A&M follows national champion Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson. The Aggies jumped Notre Dame, which fell to fifth after losing to Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

A&M beat North Carolina in the Orange Bowl to finish the season at 9-1. The Tar Heels — who were shorthanded in the bowl game — fell four spots to No. 18 in the final AP poll.

Oklahoma ends the season at No. 6 after beating Florida in the Cotton Bowl. The Gators fell three spots after that loss. Florida was also without numerous players in its loss including the team’s top four receivers.

The top 10 also includes Georgia, Cincinnati, Iowa State and Northwestern. The Bulldogs beat the Bearcats in the Peach Bowl, ISU beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl and Northwestern took down Auburn in the Citrus Bowl.

There are eight one-loss teams outside the top 10. BYU is the top team at No. 11 after the Cougars finished the season with a Boca Raton Bowl win over UCF. That’s three spots ahead of Coastal Carolina after the Chanticleers lost to Liberty in the Cure Bowl to end the season. That loss ended CCU’s undefeated season.

Texas A&M celebrates after winning the Orange Bowl. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

FInal AP Top 25

1. Alabama (13-0)

2. Ohio State (7-1)

3. Clemson (10-2)

4. Texas A&M (9-1)

5. Notre Dame (10-2)

6. Oklahoma (9-2)

7. Georgia (8-2)

8. Cincinnati (9-1)

9. Iowa State (9-3)

10. Northwestern (7-2)

11. BYU (11-1)

12. Indiana (6-2)

13. Florida (8-4)

14. Coastal Carolina (11-1)

15. Louisiana (10-1)

16. Iowa (6-2)

17. Liberty (10-1)

18. North Carolina (8-4)

19. Texas (7-3)

20. Oklahoma State (8-3)

21. USC (5-1)

22. Miami (8-3)

23. Ball State (7-1)

24. San Jose State (7-1)

25. Buffalo (6-1)

