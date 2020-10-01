Is Texas A&M getting its money's worth out of Jimbo Fisher?

The annual referendum on one of the boldest contracts in the history of college sports arrives again on Saturday. For Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, the early results on his axis-shifting jump from Florida State to College Station back in December of 2017 have been pedestrian.

Considering all the self-congratulatory noise Texas A&M made when hiring Fisher, the on-field realities have been defiantly vanilla. You don’t guarantee $75 million over 10 years for vanilla. The best way to sum up Fisher’s middle-class mediocrity is that Mississippi State’s Mike Leach generated more on-field buzz in one game than Fisher has in 27.

No. 13 Texas A&M visits No. 2 Alabama amid the sun-splashed inevitability of high CBS ratings on Saturday. And that will give us the annual peek at how Fisher is justifying his monster contract, which is now in its third season. Alabama remains the gold standard of SEC football. And no one knows this better than Fisher, a former Nick Saban assistant at LSU in the early 2000s.

So far, the Alabama referendum has been unkind to Fisher. He’s lost the first two games by an average of nearly three touchdowns (20.5). Texas A&M is a 17.5-point road underdog on Saturday, and only the most die-hard A&M fans can conjure paths to victory in Tuscaloosa. With Florida visiting College Station in Week 3, you don’t need Nostradamus to predict heavy cross-winds of criticism coming Fisher’s way this fall if Texas A&M starts 1-2.

In Year 3 under Fisher, Texas A&M has no clear identity, no program-altering wins and little optimism to compete in the SEC West. At 18-9 through three seasons and coming off a sputtering mess of a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt to open 2020, it’s hard to argue that Fisher has been worth the money.

It’s too early to say the contract will represent an untenable anchor to an undistinguished cycle of 8-5 and 9-4. It’s not too early to say that A&M under Fisher so far has been disappointing.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, left, talks with quarterback Kellen Mond (11) during the first half of a college football game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26, 2020. (AP) More

The scariest sign may be the carcass of a once-elite program – especially on the offensive line – that he left back in Tallahassee. “Culturally, it was as bad as I’ve seen,” said a former FSU staff member. “They are three-to-four years away from competing with Clemson.”

As the coach at Florida State, winning all the games you are favored in means ACC title contention. At Texas A&M, the same archetype leaves you lost in traffic in the SEC West. (Fisher went 83-23 at FSU and won the national title in 2013.)

So far, the best moments of Fisher’s A&M tenure remains a hodgepodge of the unremarkable – playing an elite Clemson team to the cusp of overtime in 2018 and back-to-back No. 6 Rivals.com recruiting classes in 2019 and 2020. The most memorable win came against No. 8 LSU in seven overtimes two years ago, but what’s lost in that wondrous slog is that it prevented A&M from slipping to 6-5 at that time.

Last season, Texas A&M went 0-4 against top-20 teams. Texas A&M’s best win in 2019 came against No. 25 Oklahoma State, which doesn’t exactly justify all that chestiness that’s come after Texas A&M escaped the Big 12’s dysfunction chamber and burst onto the SEC scene with an upset of No. 1 Alabama in 2012.

Since then, Johnny Manziel has gone from beloved Johnny Football to the ignored Johnny Tabloid, his missteps becoming such an expectation that, sadly, they’re now irrelevant. And A&M has descended to what many predicted when it entered the gauntlet of the SEC West – it is shivering in the shadows of the division’s elite. (A&M fans still have chills from the 50-7 beating at LSU last year.)

Prior to the pandemic, A&M had one of the easiest schedules in school history, as it traded Clemson for Colorado in the non-conference and Georgia for Vanderbilt in crossover play. A&M would have been heavily favored in its first six games and expected to be 6-0 before a road trip to Auburn on Oct. 17.

