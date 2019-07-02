Texas A&M DT Ondario Robinson 'lucky to be alive' after scary car accident with semi

Texas A&M defensive tackle Ondario Robinson was involved in a scary car accident on Tuesday morning with an 18-wheeler. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A&M defensive lineman Ondario Robinson is “lucky to be alive” after he was involved in a scary car accident with an 18-wheeler on Tuesday morning.

Robinson was driving home around 7 a.m. on Tuesday when he said a semi truck started crossing the highway right in front of him while he was traveling 65 mph. Robinson instantly slammed on his breaks, which locked up, and he slid right into the middle of the flatbed trailer.

Robinson thankfully walked away from the accident with the semi seemingly unscathed. He took to social media shortly after the crash and posted a harrowing photo that showed just how far underneath the trailer his car was actually stuck.

At 7 this morning traveling back home an 18 wheeler decided he wanted to cross the highway with me coming directly at him going 65. I slammed my breaks and locked my tired and slid into him! Lucky to be alive! pic.twitter.com/eOQOXLR2Ly — Professor O🌹 (@O_Robinson25) July 2, 2019

The redshirt sophomore has yet to see the field for the Aggies, though is expected to compete for significant playing time this season in College Station.

Robinson was a three-star Rivals.com recruit coming out of high school who received offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and more. The Hutto, Texas, native recorded 68 tackles and 12 sacks during his senior season in 2016, and was named to the second-team Class 6A all-state team that season by the Associated Press.

