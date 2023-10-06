Texas alumnus Matthew McConaughey to attend ESPN's College GameDay, Red River Rivalry

Buccaneers quarterback and OU alumnus Baker Mayfield is the special guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday, but that doesn't mean Texas won't have any representation.

Actor Matthew McConaughey, known for his Longhorns loyalty, will also attend the GameDay as part of the festivities. The famed alumnus ditched Texas-Kansas for USC-Colorado last week and returns to UT's side for the biggest game of the year so far. He won't be the only guest attending - surprise guests will be announced as the show goes on.

Texas and Oklahoma rank at the top of the Big 12, with both teams being 5-0 to start the season. However, the Longhorns are ranked as a top three team in the AP Top 25, while Oklahoma is just outside the top 10 at No. 12. The last time both teams were undefeated heading into the Cotton Bowl was 2011 when the Sooners thrashed Texas 55-17.

McConaughey's last Texas game was their 34-24 win over then No. 3 ranked Alabama. He was on the sidelines and celebrated with Pat McAfee as the Longhorns took control of the game.

He raved about the win later yet was still vigilant, knowing that there were still plenty more games left to play. Oklahoma may be next, but that mindset will persist.

"First off, we have the ability to, we saw that," McConaughey said. "That was one, we beat Bama, we took over Tuscaloosa, next. Let's not drink our own Kool-Aid."

