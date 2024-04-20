Texas’ Alfred Collins with THICC-Six in spring game
The spring games are on tap at many major schools.
Texas, joining the SEC in 2024, showed off some defensive prowess in its spring event.
Alfred Collins picked off a pass Saturday and all 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds of the defensive lineman returned it for a touchdown.
The Longhorn secondary seemed to have trouble with Arch Manning and his wideouts.
