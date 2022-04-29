Texas adds Montana transfer wide receiver Gabe Sulser

After a very decorated high school football career that saw him win Montana Gatorade Player of the Year, wide receiver Gabe Sulser decided to play his college football at Montana.

He has since had an productive four-year career for the Grizzlies where he appeared in 21 games overall, and rushed for 165 yards and one touchdown. He also caught 35 passes for 414 yards and five more scores, while averaging 28.8 yards on four kick returns and 18.2 yards on 12 punt returns.

Sulser will be transferring as a grad transfer and will walk-on to the Texas football team. He was actually contacted by linebackers coach Jeff Choate, who was familiar with Sulser thanks to his time as the head coach at Montana State.

Sulser knows it will be a major challenge to get playing time in Austin, but is honored to be part of the program. In an interview with SWX , Sulser credited playing against other FBS schools as part of the reason he had the confidence to transfer.

I’m just looking forward to competing against the best and just proving it to myself that I can hang with those guys and help them any way I can. You know, it’s helped that I’ve played against some (Football Bowl Subdivision) teams in my time here, against Washington (in 2021) and Oregon (2019).

He also addressed the importance of working hard for his playing time.

It’s certainly going to be a deal where I’m not going to come in and immediately have an impact role. I’m going to have to earn everything I get, and I’m well aware of that. But I really do look forward to it.

The Longhorns have seen production at the receiver position come by way of a walk-on, as Kai Money was someone who stepped up in big moments for Texas a couple years ago. It will be tough for Sulser to crack the receiver rotation, but he may find a role on special teams.

He has two years of eligibility remaining in his college career.

