Texas adds 4-star recruit, top safety prospect Kobe Black from Waco to 2024 signing class

Texas added another four-star prospect to its 2024 recruiting class, with Waco Connally safety Kobe Black announcing his commitment on Wednesday. The Longhorns beat out schools such as Oklahoma State, LSU, Texas A&M and Oregon for his pledge.

He's yet another strong addition to a class that already features three five-star prospects in receiver Ryan Wingo, offensive tackle Brandon Baker and Duncanville edge Colin Simmons.

Black says that the direction of the program as well as the consistency of the Longhorns and coach Steve Sarkisian while the process was going were factors in his decision.

"You seen how the program is going, so we want to be a part of that," Black said on the 247Sports livestream.

"He (Sarkisian) was very excited. I've actually been committed since probably before the football season."

At 6-foot-190, Black — the No. 3 safety prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings — starred on both sides of the ball at Connally. He rushed for 769 yards and three touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 586 yards and seven touchdowns in his high school career. On the defensive end, he finished with 77 total tackles and four interceptions while playing both cornerback and safety.

With safety Jalen Catalon having entered the portal and other DBs leaving for the NFL, Black provides talent and depth to a position of need for Texas.

The early signing period begins Dec. 20.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football gets commitment from Waco Connally safety Kobe Black