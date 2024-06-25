Texas adds to 2025 recruiting class with offensive lineman commitment

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns continue dominating the recruiting trail as they landed their 12th commitment in the 2025 class in IOL John Mills late Monday evening.

Mills is a San Fransisco native playing for St. Ignatius College Preparatory (CA) and is currently the country’s No. 32 ranked IOL prospect and No. 419 overall. Mills also makes for the fourth offensive line commitment in the class with each player over 6’5 and 310 pounds.

While the Longhorns were the eventual winners, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, and Tennessee Vols were firmly in the mix. Mills was on the Forty Acres earlier in the month for an official visit, there had been a sense of optimism recently.

The Longhorns currently have the No. 15 ranked recruiting class in 2025 and ranked No. 8 in the SEC.

