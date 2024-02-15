Texas AD sparks debate over when Texas A&M game should be played

The Lone Star Showdown is back. The return of the rivalry sparked a debate over what day of Thanksgiving week the game between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies should be played.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte has a day in mind. According to Del Conte, the ideal plan involves the two teams playing on Thanksgiving Day.

The Longhorns and Aggies have played on Thanksgiving before. From 2008 to 2011, the two teams followed the Dallas Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving afternoon game with a primetime matchup. The custom was to play on Thanksgiving prior to 1994 as well. Even so, there is still some debate as to whether or not the two teams should play then moving forward.

The SEC’s featured Thanksgiving game is the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The two teams were the only college squads to play then last season.

If that is day reserved, the Lone Star Showdown could take place on the Friday after Thanksgiving where the Longhorns have played in recent seasons. For now, they will play on Saturday.

The Longhorns and Aggies will resume their rivalry Saturday, Nov. 30 in College Station at Kyle Field.

Texas AD Chris Del Conte says Texas will play Texas A&M annually in football, and his hope “is to move it back to Thursday” of Thanksgiving week. pic.twitter.com/2Gp7NkhM8C — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) February 14, 2024

