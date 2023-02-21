Texas AD Chris Del Conte speaks on the future of Texas-OU rivalry

The Red River “Rivalry,” “Showdown,” “Shootout,” or whatever you want to call it is one of the most iconic matchups in college football.

Texas and Oklahoma have squared off at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas since 1932. The atmosphere of the state fair, the split crowd at the 50-yard line and the magnitude of the game make it a bucket list experience for college football fans.

The rivalry between the two teams dates back to 1900 and has been played annually since 1929. Texas leads the overall series with a record of 63-50-5.

With Texas and Oklahoma transitioning to the SEC in 2024, many are wondering if any significant changes are going to be made to the rivalry moving forward.

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte spoke on Monday about the future of the Texas-OU matchup.

Del Conte stated the game would remain at the Cotton Bowl for the ensuing years. An exciting note mentioned is a potential time slot change from the traditional 11 a.m. start to 2:30 p.m.

Chris Del Conte says they will try to renew the contract for the Red River Shootout at the Cotton Bowl after the current contract expires in three years. Mentions a desire to put that game into the 2:30 p.m. timeslot. "We're going to keep the game in the Cotton Bowl." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) February 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire