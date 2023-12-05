Texas actually got an assist from Alabama in this year's CFP selection process — Bohls

I know much was made of the notion that the SEC used its bully pulpit to avoid being excluded from the CFP for the first time ever and that commissioner Greg Sankey politicked until he was Kentucky blue in the face.

And I get why some think the selection committee bowed to the pressure and didn’t dare risk offending the preeminent conference. I can only imagine the hate from SEC Country if their teams were snubbed.

Much easier to jilt the ACC.

Alabama receivers Jermaine Burton, right, and Ja'Corey Books celebrate a Burton touchdown against Middle Tennessee State in early September. The Crimson Tide had plenty to celebrate on Sunday when they made the CFP field, a selection committee decision that actually helped the Texas Longhorns.

Heck, Florida State doesn’t even want to be in that league anymore, and this just might add fuel to that fire and hasten its departure from the ACC. I hate to rain on the SEC parade entirely, but I think Alabama got in on its own merits. Does anyone out there really think Florida State could beat the Crimson Tide after they whipped two-time defending national champion Georgia?

Now, I do think college football is better off with an SEC team in the Final Four. Of course, Sankey can brag that his league got 1½ teams in the Final Four with Alabama as well as a Texas program joining the SEC in seven months.

Here’s another thought: if Georgia had won as the No. 1 team, the choice would have been between Texas and Florida State, and the weight of the Longhorns’ win at now two-loss Alabama would have been slightly diminished. So the Tide may have done Texas a favor. The committee could have just settled on the four Power Five conference unbeatens.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football was aided by Alabama in getting into the CFP