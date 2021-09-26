Texas’ 70 points not enough, Longhorns unranked in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Longhorns had great potential for finding themselves in the Top 25 after their Week 4 blowout win over Texas Tech.

Steve Sarkisian’s offense looked unstoppable, as the run game consisted of Bijan Robinson exposing the Red Raider defenders, and then would follow that up with Roschon Johnson running them over. Quarterback Casey Thompson was also phenomenal, completing 78% of his passes for over 300 yards and accounting for six total touchdowns.

The Texas defense also had some bright moments outside of being absolutely torched by Texas Tech’s backup quarterback Henry Colombi.

Even with a few defensive lapses, the Longhorns played a fantastic game. It is not often a team scores 70 points against a rival, let alone a conference member.

However, after heading into the game against Texas Tech unranked due to the Arkansas loss, which side note is not looking as bad as we thought, Texas found themselves unranked after the win according to the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. They are one of the teams on the outside looking in, as they have received some votes, but will again not be included in the Top 25 this week.

Schools dropped out:

No. 14 Iowa State; No. 15 Wisconsin; No. 20 North Carolina.

Others receiving votes:

Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.

With a win next week over TCU, there is a very good chance that Texas finds themselves ranked again. Something to note, is that there are now three Big 12 schools ranked after Iowa State fell out of the rankings, two of which were not thought to be the top teams in the Big 12 in No. 24 Baylor and No. 18 Oklahoma State. The coaches seemed to have given Oklahoma the benefit of the doubt by keeping them in the top four, but as of now, the top team in the nation has likely been written in with pen as Alabama has been the best team.