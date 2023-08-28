Texas 5-star defensive lineman set to make his choice with Ohio State in the running

Ohio State Football is not done recruiting 2024 defense ends even though they just received a commitment from Georgia 5-star Eddrick Houston about a week ago.

One of their remaining targets is Texas native, Dominick McKinley, who took an official visit to Columbus in early June. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 290-pound lineman will make his verbal on Friday, picking from five schools: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, Texas, and Ohio State.

McKinley is rated as the No. 7 prospect at his position and 38th player nationally according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Right now, it’s tough to really know who he is leaning towards at the moment, with just one crystal ball pick in for the Longhorns.

5-star DL Dominick McKinley is set to commit on Friday and tells On3's @samspiegs that he knows where he wants to go‼️ Which of his five finalists will it be?🤔 More (On3+): https://t.co/BELN27MACA pic.twitter.com/GdKTVO3dBr — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 28, 2023

Aside from Houston, the Buckeyes also have Justin Scott as a commitment on the defensive line, but would like to add at least one, possibly two more at the position.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire