Texas 5-star 2025 athlete has Ohio State football in top group

It is safe to say that Ohio State football made an extremely positive impression on Texas athlete Jonah Williams.

The class of 2025’s No. 10 overall prospect and top rated linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings is coming off a visit to Columbus for the Buckeyes annual Scarlet and Gray spring game.

Although Williams is currently ranked as a linebacker, he could play safety as well, hence calling him an athlete. His 6-foot, 3-inch and 203-pound frame suggests that he could end up at either position.

Ohio State is one of seven schools that Williams will consider going forward, as he also is still looking at Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon, and USC.

NEWS: Five-Star Safety Jonah Williams is down to 7️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’3 200 S from Galveston, TX is ranked as a Top 10 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 1 S) per On3 Industry Standout in Baseball as well Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/chaX0PF2Ao pic.twitter.com/5kpYxrh4uA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 26, 2024

The spring visit was an unofficial, with a June 14th official set, Ohio State is squarely in the mix for Williams commitment.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire