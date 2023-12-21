Texas 3-star RB Makhi Frazier signs LOI with Spartans

Michigan State football has signed an intriguing running back prospect from the Lone Star State to its 2024 class.

Three-star running back Makhi Frazier of McKinney, Texas officially signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to join the Michigan State football program. Frazier was one of 17 future Spartans to sign with Michigan State as the early signing period opened.

Frazier ranks as the No. 105 running back in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class.

Frazier was previously committed to Oregon State but decommitted earlier this month to follow new head coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State. He also had other notable offers from Boise State, Arkansas, Minnesota and Missouri.

