Texas 3-star QB Deuce Adams announces commitment to Louisville
On Wednesday afternoon, Louisville picked up their quarterback prospect for the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Here’s how Canyon (Texas) three-star QB Deuce Adams announced his commitment to the Cardinals.
I’m Home. COMMITTED⚫️🔴 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/VuMjFsMLW9
— Deuce Adams (@AdamsDeuce) April 5, 2023
Over the last two seasons, Adams has totaled 4,009 passing yards, 47 touchdown passes, and just seven interceptions. He’s added another two scores and 290 yards as a rusher.
Adams also had offers from Baylor, Boston College, Cal, Hawaii, Incarnate Word, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Utah State, UTSA and Washington State.
After his commitment, Adams told 247Sports that Louisville showed him love during the recruiting process.
“They treated me like I was already like committed even when I wasn’t, so I felt like if I committed nothing will change. They will still treat me how they treat me, as a top priority this class… They were showing love all day, I knew there would be some love but I didn’t know they’d show this much love. I love Cardinal Nation and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”
According to the composite rankings, Adams (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) is No. 50 among quarterbacks in his class and No. 122 overall in Texas.
Louisville’s class of 2024 has two other members: Homestead (Fla.) four-star running back Isaac Brown and Columbus (Fla.) five-star edge TJ Capers.
More football stories
Mylan Graham gives Ohio State another 5-star WR
Florida gets another blue chip QB in Austin Simmons