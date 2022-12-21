Texas 3-star CB Chance Rucker signs NLI with Spartans

The final commit in Michigan State’s 2023 class has signed his national letter of intent withe the Spartans.

Three-star cornerback Chance Rucker officially signed his letter of intent with the Spartans on Wednesday to complete a perfect day for Michigan State. All of the Spartans’ commits entering the day signed with Michigan State to avoid any flip drama.

Rucker ranks as the No. 42 cornerback in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also listed as the No. 71 player from Texas and No. 438 overall prospect in the class.

Rucker held offers from more than 20 schools, according to 247Sports. Other programs that offered Rucker includes Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M.

