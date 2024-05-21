Texas 2025 WR Cameran Dickson ‘locks in’ official visit to MSU in June

Michigan State has locked in an official visit from an intriguing Texas wide receiver prospect.

Cameran Dickson of Corpus Christi, Texas announced on Monday that he’s “locked in” an official visit to Michigan State for June 21. Dickson is an unranked prospect in the 2025 class.

According to 247Sports, Dickson holds offers from eight schools — including Michigan State. Other schools to offer Dickson includes Houston, TCU, UTEP, North Texas, Sam Houston State, UTSA and Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

Dickson will also be taking an upcoming official visit to Houston, according to his X profile.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire