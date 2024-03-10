Texas 2025 running back has Ohio State among final six schools

Ohio State football is looking to keeps its recruiting momentum into the 2025 class and for all accounts, that looks to be the case.

The Buckeyes have been on numerous top lists of big time prospects and another happened on Saturday. Texas running back, Tory Blaylock, a 5-foot, 11-inch, 190-pound ball carrier had the Buckeyes in his top 6 along with Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Alabama.

The No. 17 ranked running back and 221st overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings comes from a football family. His father, Derrick, played in the NFL during the early 2000’s while his two brothers, Travian and Taylen play for Wisconsin and Sam Houston.

NEWS: Four-Star RB Tory Blaylock is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’0 197 RB from Houston, TX is ranked as the No. 4 RB in Texas (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/6addwYlBdv pic.twitter.com/lWV7GL9p0g — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 9, 2024

Ohio State hasn’t been a major player in Blaylock’s recruitment for long, offering him in mid-January of this year. They have made up plenty of ground and have a legit chance to bring the Texan up North.

