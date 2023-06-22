Texas’ 2024 recruiting class jumps seven spots with addition of Christian Clark
Texas added four-star running back Christian Clark to its 2024 recruiting class.
Clark becomes the sixth member of Steve Sarkisian’s class. The Arizona native took an official visit to Texas last weekend and had an official visit scheduled to Georgia this upcoming weekend.
However, Clark’s visit to Austin went well enough that he decided to announce his commitment to the Longhorns on Thursday. He is rated the No. 3 overall prospect in Arizona and the No. 23 running back in the country for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports composite.
Clark joins four-star cornerback Santana Wilson and four-star wide receiver Freddie Dubose as players to commit to Texas over the last six days. Texas jumped seven spots in the 2024 recruiting rankings with Clark’s commitment, now landing at No. 54 overall.
The Longhorns have plenty of time to make up ground on the 2024 recruiting trail, with many of their five-star targets visiting Austin this upcoming weekend.
Here’s a look at Texas’ 2024 recruiting class as of June 22, 2023.
Four-star ATH Hunter Moddon
#AGTG It’s OFFICIAL 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/5b9sZy1xEJ
— Hunter Moddon (@HunterModdon) September 2, 2022
No. 6 athlete in the country (247Sports)
No. 18 overall prospect in Texas
Houston, Texas native (Clear Lake)
Four-star WR Freddie Dubose
BREAKING: Four-Star WR Freddie Dubose tells me he has Committed to Texas!
The 6’1 190 WR from Spring Branch, TX chose the Longhorns over UTSA, Tennessee, Texas A&M, & others
“I do this all for my Moms.”https://t.co/zvVOvi39Uj pic.twitter.com/WbvCYFyOvD
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 18, 2023
No. 32 wide receiver in the country (247Sports)
No. 39 overall prospect in the state of Texas
Spring Branch, Texas native (Smithson Valley)
Four-star CB Santana Wilson
Texas let’s ride. 🤘🏽@Hayesfawcett3 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/kHSaNgG0Cm
— Adrian Santana Wilson ✞ (@_SantanaW24) June 17, 2023
No. 35 cornerback in the country (247Sports)
No. 8 overall prospect in Arizona
Scottsdale, Arizona native (Desert Mountain)
Four-star RB Christian Clark
This is Home🤘🏾#HookEm @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/sdrkHq3bTT
— Christian Clark (@christian6clark) June 22, 2023
No. 23 running back in the country (247Sports)
No. 3 overall prospect in Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona native (Mountain Pointe)
Three-star QB Trey Owens
Alexa play,”The Eyes of Texas”#HookEm @milwee4 @CoachSark @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/G0wVWFxmPs
— Trey Owens (@Htx_Owens) January 11, 2023
No. 28 quarterback in the country (247Sports)
No. 72 overall prospect in Texas
Cypress, Texas native (Cy-Fair)
Three-star punter Michael Kern
Committed! #Hookem @TexasFootball @CoachSark @CoachJeffBanks @CoachJCros @CoachHarriott @STA_Football pic.twitter.com/ZhVfW26bzP
— Michael Kern (@Michael_Kern05) May 2, 2023
No. 4 punter in the country (247Sports)
No. 236 overall prospect in Florida
Fort Lauderdale, Florida native (St. Thomas Aquinas)