Texas’ 2024 recruiting class jumps seven spots with addition of Christian Clark

Texas added four-star running back Christian Clark to its 2024 recruiting class.

Clark becomes the sixth member of Steve Sarkisian’s class. The Arizona native took an official visit to Texas last weekend and had an official visit scheduled to Georgia this upcoming weekend.

However, Clark’s visit to Austin went well enough that he decided to announce his commitment to the Longhorns on Thursday. He is rated the No. 3 overall prospect in Arizona and the No. 23 running back in the country for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports composite.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Clark joins four-star cornerback Santana Wilson and four-star wide receiver Freddie Dubose as players to commit to Texas over the last six days. Texas jumped seven spots in the 2024 recruiting rankings with Clark’s commitment, now landing at No. 54 overall.

The Longhorns have plenty of time to make up ground on the 2024 recruiting trail, with many of their five-star targets visiting Austin this upcoming weekend.

Here’s a look at Texas’ 2024 recruiting class as of June 22, 2023.

Four-star ATH Hunter Moddon

No. 6 athlete in the country (247Sports)

No. 18 overall prospect in Texas

Houston, Texas native (Clear Lake)

Advertisement

Four-star WR Freddie Dubose

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Freddie Dubose tells me he has Committed to Texas! The 6’1 190 WR from Spring Branch, TX chose the Longhorns over UTSA, Tennessee, Texas A&M, & others “I do this all for my Moms.”https://t.co/zvVOvi39Uj pic.twitter.com/WbvCYFyOvD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 18, 2023

No. 32 wide receiver in the country (247Sports)

No. 39 overall prospect in the state of Texas

Spring Branch, Texas native (Smithson Valley)

Four-star CB Santana Wilson

No. 35 cornerback in the country (247Sports)

No. 8 overall prospect in Arizona

Scottsdale, Arizona native (Desert Mountain)

Advertisement

Four-star RB Christian Clark

No. 23 running back in the country (247Sports)

No. 3 overall prospect in Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona native (Mountain Pointe)

Three-star QB Trey Owens

No. 28 quarterback in the country (247Sports)

No. 72 overall prospect in Texas

Cypress, Texas native (Cy-Fair)

Advertisement

Three-star punter Michael Kern

No. 4 punter in the country (247Sports)

No. 236 overall prospect in Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida native (St. Thomas Aquinas)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire