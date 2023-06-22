Texas’ 2024 recruiting class jumps seven spots with addition of Christian Clark

Cami Griffin
·2 min read

Texas added four-star running back Christian Clark to its 2024 recruiting class.

Clark becomes the sixth member of Steve Sarkisian’s class. The Arizona native took an official visit to Texas last weekend and had an official visit scheduled to Georgia this upcoming weekend.

However, Clark’s visit to Austin went well enough that he decided to announce his commitment to the Longhorns on Thursday. He is rated the No. 3 overall prospect in Arizona and the No. 23 running back in the country for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports composite.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Clark joins four-star cornerback Santana Wilson and four-star wide receiver Freddie Dubose as players to commit to Texas over the last six days. Texas jumped seven spots in the 2024 recruiting rankings with Clark’s commitment, now landing at No. 54 overall.

The Longhorns have plenty of time to make up ground on the 2024 recruiting trail, with many of their five-star targets visiting Austin this upcoming weekend.

Here’s a look at Texas’ 2024 recruiting class as of June 22, 2023.

Four-star ATH Hunter Moddon

  • No. 6 athlete in the country (247Sports)

  • No. 18 overall prospect in Texas

  • Houston, Texas native (Clear Lake)

Advertisement

Four-star WR Freddie Dubose

  • No. 32 wide receiver in the country (247Sports)

  • No. 39 overall prospect in the state of Texas

  • Spring Branch, Texas native (Smithson Valley)

Four-star CB Santana Wilson

  • No. 35 cornerback in the country (247Sports)

  • No. 8 overall prospect in Arizona

  • Scottsdale, Arizona native (Desert Mountain)

Advertisement

Four-star RB Christian Clark

  • No. 23 running back in the country (247Sports)

  • No. 3 overall prospect in Arizona

  • Phoenix, Arizona native (Mountain Pointe)

 

Three-star QB Trey Owens

  • No. 28 quarterback in the country (247Sports)

  • No. 72 overall prospect in Texas

  • Cypress, Texas native (Cy-Fair)

Advertisement

Three-star punter Michael Kern

  • No. 4 punter in the country (247Sports)

  • No. 236 overall prospect in Florida

  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida native (St. Thomas Aquinas)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories