Texas’ 2023 football schedule officially released

The long wait for the 2023 Big 12 football schedule is finally over. The conference announced the full slate of games with the four new additions to the league included.

Texas is set to have six home games, four road games and its annual neutral site game against Oklahoma in Dallas. Steve Sarkisian’s squad only has to leave the state of Texas two times in 2023.

Texas opens the year by welcoming the Rice Owls to town on Sept. 2 before its premier matchup against Alabama in Tuscaloosa to return the home and home. Wyoming comes to Austin to wrap up the non-conference slate.

Two new Big 12 programs are featured on Texas’ schedule this season. The Longhorns will travel to Houston and host BYU in October. Texas will go without playing normal foes Oklahoma State and West Virginia in the regular season.

The 2023 season might be Texas’ last chance to win another Big 12 title before departing to the SEC.

Here is a complete look at Texas’ 2023 football schedule.

Vs. Rice Owls (Sept. 2)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 5-8

At Alabama (Sept. 9)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 11-2

Vs. Wyoming (Sept. 16)

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 7-6

at Baylor (Sept. 24)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 6-7

Vs. Kansas (Sept. 30)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 6-7

Vs. Oklahoma (Oct. 7)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 6-7

At Houston (Oct. 21)

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 Record: 8-5

Vs. BYU (Oct. 28)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 8-5

Vs. Kansas State (Nov. 4)

Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Ben Sinnott (34) is tackled by several Texas Longhorns defenders during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 10-4

At TCU (Nov. 11)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 13-2

At Iowa State (No. 18)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record: 5-7

Vs. Texas Tech (Nov. 24)

Story continues

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

2022 Record: 8-5

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire