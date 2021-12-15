Texas’ 2022 recruiting class tracker for early signing period
The most magical day of the year is here, and it’s not Christmas.
College football’s early signing period is a special moment where high school recruits from all over the country have a chance to officially sign with the school that they intend on attending at the next level.
While this is an exciting day, it is a very chaotic one as well. There may be last second flips where a player decides at the very end that he wants to go somewhere else, or there could be instances where a player ends up delaying their decision until February.
As it currently sits, Texas’ 2022 class holds 23 commits and most are expected to sign during the early signing period. There could also be a few new commits join the class between Wednesday and Friday as well.
The class is full of talented players on both sides of the line, and is headlined by five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, who Texas recently added after the departure of head coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon.
Steve Sarkisian’s first full recruiting class has the makings of what could end up being one of the best in program history, and currently ranks No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 6 in the nation.
Here are the players that have decided to sign with Texas during the early signing period thus far.
Quinn Ewers, QB
Welcome to the family Quinn Ewers! 🤘 (@QuinnEwers) pic.twitter.com/umlWr9fqFr
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Kelvin Banks, OT
Welcome to the family Kelvin Banks Jr.! 🤘 (@Kelvinbanksjr12) pic.twitter.com/yY4CqTrekg
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Jaray Bledsoe, DL
Welcome to The 40 Jaray Bledsoe! 🤘 (@JarayBledsoe) pic.twitter.com/jmIazPlr5V
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
BJ Allen, S
Welcome to the family BJ Allen! 🤘 (@BJThaKid04) pic.twitter.com/8sSh8J7KoC
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Derrick Brown, LB
Welcome to the family Derrick Brown 🤘. (@DbrownOLB10) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/6CfWzwURJd
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
J'Mond Tapp, DL
Welcome to The 40 J'Mond Tapp! 🤘 (@jmondtapp) pic.twitter.com/9UTCk4Meeu
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Jaydon Blue, RB
Welcome to the family Jaydon Blue! 🤘 (@JaydonBlue) pic.twitter.com/FcY4yCf8ZY
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Austin Jordan, CB
Welcome to Texas Austin Jordan! 🤘 (@ezmoneyaust) pic.twitter.com/ilEfcat878
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Trevell Johnson, LB
Welcome to the family Trevell Johnson! 🤘 (@2trevell1) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/0KtsOxq1vo
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Justice Finkley, DL
Welcome to the family Justice Finkley! 🤘 (@JusticeFinkley) pic.twitter.com/ewyzSmu9U0
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Brenen Thompson, WR
Welcome to the family Brenen Thompson! 🤘 (@BrenenT11) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/MwJglnuJ8m
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Aaron Bryant, DL
Welcome to Texas Aaron Bryant! 🤘 (@Aaron_Bryant55) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/uqgZVcUVpy
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Jaylon Guilbeau, CB
Welcome to the family Jaylon Guilbeau! 🤘 (@jaylonguilbeau1) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/cDGdOhoWCA
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Kristopher Ross, DL
Welcome to the family Kris Ross! 🤘 (@KRISTOPHEROSS) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/3478DjMTHt
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Neto Umeozulu, OL
Welcome to the family Neto Umeozulu! 🤘 (@neto_umeozulu) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/vACFv2rKhJ
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Cole Hutson, OL
Welcome to the family Cole Hutson! 🤘 (@colehutson22) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/JDSUvze1Q5
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Xavion Brice, ATH
Welcome to The 40 X'Avion Brice! 🤘 (@BriceXavion⁰) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/eiJBb58Obz
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Connor Robertson, OL
Welcome to the family Connor Robertson! 🤘 (@ConnorRob72) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/B0WDQQHtIe
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Zac Swanson, DL
Welcome to the family Zac Swanson! 🤘 (@zacswanson4) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/zV0gHThOGN
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Ethan Burke, DL
Welcome to The 40 Ethan Burke! 🤘 (@eburke4lax) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/85IrLRWQQ9
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Lance St. Louis, LS
Welcome to Texas Lance St. Louis! 🤘 (@LanceStLouis2) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/ZrYhvrwmEW
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
