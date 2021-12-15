Texas’ 2022 recruiting class tracker for early signing period

The most magical day of the year is here, and it’s not Christmas.

College football’s early signing period is a special moment where high school recruits from all over the country have a chance to officially sign with the school that they intend on attending at the next level.

While this is an exciting day, it is a very chaotic one as well. There may be last second flips where a player decides at the very end that he wants to go somewhere else, or there could be instances where a player ends up delaying their decision until February.

As it currently sits, Texas’ 2022 class holds 23 commits and most are expected to sign during the early signing period. There could also be a few new commits join the class between Wednesday and Friday as well.

The class is full of talented players on both sides of the line, and is headlined by five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, who Texas recently added after the departure of head coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon.

Steve Sarkisian’s first full recruiting class has the makings of what could end up being one of the best in program history, and currently ranks No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 6 in the nation.

Here are the players that have decided to sign with Texas during the early signing period thus far.

Quinn Ewers, QB

Kelvin Banks, OT

Kelvin Banks, OT

Jaray Bledsoe, DL

BJ Allen, S

Derrick Brown, LB

J'Mond Tapp, DL

Jaydon Blue, RB

Austin Jordan, CB

Trevell Johnson, LB

Justice Finkley, DL

Brenen Thompson, WR

Aaron Bryant, DL

Jaylon Guilbeau, CB

Kristopher Ross, DL

Neto Umeozulu, OL

Cole Hutson, OL

Xavion Brice, ATH

Connor Robertson, OL

Zac Swanson, DL

Ethan Burke, DL

Lance St. Louis, LS

