Texas’ 2022 recruiting class drops to No. 8 in the nation

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

It’s been a wild week on the recruiting trail for Texas.

After landing a commitment from four-star running back Jamarion Miller on June 28, the Longhorns 2022 recruiting class jumped to No. 6 in the nation according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Although Texas received two more commitments from three-star offensive lineman Connor Robertson and four-star offensive lineman Cole Hutson over the weekend, Oklahoma and Georgia managed to jump over the Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian’s staff now has the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation for the 2022 cycle.

Missing out on five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks and three-star offensive lineman Cameron Williams to Oregon over the last few days certainly hurt for Texas.

However, several of their top targets are still on the board. Four-star safety Bryce Anderson, five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell and four-star edge Derrick Brown are now seemingly must-get prospects for Texas.

The Longhorns still have a shot at five-star cornerback Denver Harris and five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart as well. As always, recruiting rankings are nothing but a game of see-saw until national signing day finalizes each class.

Texas now has 14 total commitments in the 2022 class and nine of them are rated four-star prospects.

