Texas’ 2022 football games ranked by difficulty

The Longhorns are in dire need of a bounce-back season after going 5-7 in 2021.

After consistently appearing in bowl games, but never really being able to compete for the Big 12 title and beyond, Texas decided to move on from Tom Herman and give Steve Sarkisian a chance. While there was plenty of hype surrounding the hire due to his success as a coordinator at Alabama, the first season of the Sarkisian regime did not go as planned.

The team struggled mightily all season, as we saw multiple double digit leads blown and a historically long six-game losing streak. That was just some of the on the field problems. There was also off the field issues, including a secretly recorded bus scolding, an alleged verbal altercation between a coach and player, and even rumors about the team regarding how things were being run.

Needless to say, Texas needed to hit the reset button and did just that during the offseason. The Longhorns were able to wrangle together the No. 5 recruiting class, while also bringing in a slew of talented transfers.

They will need the new faces, whether it be one of the talented offensive line recruits, or the mulleted sensation Quinn Ewers to help guide the team in the right direction in order to right the wrongs of 2021.

It will not be easy though, as Texas has a very challenging schedule in 2022. We will see how improved and mentally tough this team can be. Here are each of their games in 2022 ranked from least difficult to most difficult.

Week 1 vs. Louisiana Monroe

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 @ Kansas

Texas tight end Cade Brewer (80) scores a touch down during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Week 3 vs. UTSA

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 vs. West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 @ Texas Tech

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Week 9 @ Kansas State

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 vs. TCU

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Week 7 vs. Iowa State

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Week 6 vs. Oklahoma

Texas’ Xavier Worthy (8) pushes Oklahoma’s Jaden Davis (4) down on his way to the end zone during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Week 8 @ Oklahoma State

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 vs. Baylor

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 vs. Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian against Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday October 26, 2019.

Bama830

1

1

1

1

1

1