Texans WR Tank Dell taking direction from CB Derek Stingley and S Jalen Pitre

Derek Stingley and Jalen Pitre have seen a lot — compared to a rookie, at least.

Houston Texans third-round receiver Tank Dell has leaned on the experience of the second-year defensive backs to help with his acclimation to the NFL.

“They’ve been doing an amazing job and I don’t know if you all have seen, but like after practice Sting [Stingley] will come up and tell me some things that he thinks I should get better at and he’ll ask me questions like if I get him on something in practice then what could help him and things like that,” Dell told reporters Tuesday after training camp practice.

Stingley’s pointers are significant as the former No. 3 overall pick is known for his man-to-man coverage as a cornerback. If Dell can take some of his advice and utilize it, the former Houston Cougar should have a chance in single coverage situations.

How Pitre has helped Dell is with his leading by example. Even as a rookie, the former Baylor safety topped the defense with 147 combined tackles.

Said Dell: “Jalen is an all-out player. He hustles every play, and you can see through his practice like he makes you want to practice hard and every time you catch the ball go sprint up and score a touchdown because of how he carries himself. Then on the field he comes up to me and says things to get me going and I get him going, so it’s fun.”

If the Texans are to complete the rebuild, not only will it take the young taking charge, but also the young carrying one another in the process.

More Videos!

WATCH: K-9 units take down former Texans' Whitney Mercilus for USAA Salute to Service

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire