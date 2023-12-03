Texans WR Tank Dell reportedly suffers fractured fibula in Week 13

The Houston Texans will be without star rookie wide receiver Tank Dell for a while. Dell reportedly suffered a fractured fibula and will likely head to injured reserve, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He would miss a minimum of four weeks if the team placed him on IR.

Dell left Week 13 against the Denver Broncos on a cart late in the first quarter after a rushing touchdown from Dameon Pierce. He was initially ruled questionable to return with an ankle injury before the team ruled him out for the rest of the game by halftime.

.@Tankdell4 injured working hard blocking on the Dameon Pierce TD run. Texans say he’s questionable with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/wH9HiIAnyk — Mark Berman (@MarkBerman_) December 3, 2023

Dell hadn’t caught a pass at the time of the injury. He had 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns prior to leaving the game.

