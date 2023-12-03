Advertisement

Texans WR Tank Dell reportedly suffers fractured fibula in Week 13

Tyler Greenawalt
·1 min read

The Houston Texans will be without star rookie wide receiver Tank Dell for a while. Dell reportedly suffered a fractured fibula and will likely head to injured reserve, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He would miss a minimum of four weeks if the team placed him on IR.

Dell left Week 13 against the Denver Broncos on a cart late in the first quarter after a rushing touchdown from Dameon Pierce. He was initially ruled questionable to return with an ankle injury before the team ruled him out for the rest of the game by halftime.

Dell hadn’t caught a pass at the time of the injury. He had 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns prior to leaving the game.

