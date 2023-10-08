Texans WR Tank Dell questionable to return against Falcons with concussion

The Houston Texans could be without their dynamic third-round wideout.

The Texans announced to start the second half of Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons that Tank Dell is questionable to return as he is being evaluated for a concussion.

At halftime, Dell was the Texans’ leading receiver with three catches for 57 yards. The former Houston Cougar also had two carries for minus-4 yards.

Dell caught a 29-yard pass on a third-and-10 from the Houston 42 with 41 seconds to go in the first half. Dell’s play helped the Texans take a 9-7 lead going into the break with a Ka’imi Faibairn 28-yard field goal.

